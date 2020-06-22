Post Malone Unveils His Most Dramatic Tattoo and Hair Makeover Yet

If you thought Post Malone couldn't fit another tattoo on his face, think again.

The "Better Now" rapper took to Instagram this weekend to debut not only a new tattoo but his most dramatic hair makeover yet. Sharing a close-up selfie and showing off a new skeleton tattoo on the right side of his head, the rapper wrote, "I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool."

The 24-year-old rapper's new tattoo comes after adding other new tattoos to his ink-filled face, including a bloody buzz saw blade and a medieval-inspired tattoo of a hand covered in metal armor holding a flail weapon.

More than that, Posty shared some words of wisdom with his fans and followers.

"Spread your heart as much as you can," the "Take What You Want" rapper said. "A little love goes father than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass. Love, Austin."