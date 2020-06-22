Carly Pearce Files for Divorce From Michael Ray After 8 Months of Marriage

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray have split.

The country music songstress filed for divorce on Friday, June 19, E! News has learned. Carly's decision to end their marriage comes just eight months after she and Michael exchanged vows in a Nashville wedding ceremony.

"This was a hard decision," a source told People. "It wasn't something she wanted to have to do. This hasn't been a quarantine realization—it was a last resort."

Country music fans were first clued in on Carly and Michael's love story when they made their relationship Instagram official in the summer of 2018. Several months later in December of that same year, Michael popped the question while on vacation in Mexico.

"Michael, I would've married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one," Carly, 30, gushed on Instagram at the time. "You will always be my most precious example of God's timing and His love for me."