See the Heroes Cast, Then and Now

It's been just over ten years since we saw the show Heroes say farewell, but the good news is that you can enjoy the series all over again soon!

In case you haven't heard, NBC's newest streaming service, Peacock, is launching July 15 with plenty of the network's greatest shows from the past, as well as new shows and movies to watch.

Among the series you can binge is Heroes, and any fan of the acclaimed sci-fi drama can tell you that it was the ordinary people turned extraordinary heroes that truly made the show what it was.

From Hayden Panettiere to Milo Ventimiglia, the show was full of engaging characters played by actors who have gone on to great success.

From Zachary Quinto going on to portray the iconic character Spock on Star Trek to getting to see Sendhil Ramamurphy in Mindy Kaling's latest show Never Have I Ever, we've been so happy to see our favorites all over our TV and film screens to this day.