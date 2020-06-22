Michael Keaton Is in Talks to Return as Batman in The Flash Movie

Batman returns again.

Michael Keaton, who starred as the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's Batman films, is in talks to reprise the character for Warner Bro.'s DC movie, The Flash, E! News has learned. A source shared with E! News, however, that "it's very early and it is far from a done deal."

According to multiple outlets, there are no details currently available about how big or small Keaton's role is. Keaton would appear alongside Ezra Miller, who's taking on the role of Barry Allen, aka The Flash.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that if Keaton reprises his role of Batman in the upcoming film, he wouldn't just return for Flash but "possibly for several other DC-oriented film projects."

Further, there's talks, per THR, that the role "being envisioned for the veteran actor is akin to the role played by Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something of a mentor or guide or even string puller. Batgirl is one of the projects in development that could fall under that win."