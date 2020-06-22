Watch Naomi Osaka Review Tennis Scenes From Famous Movies

Naomi Osaka is sharing her expertise.

On Monday, the tennis pro joined Vanity Fair to review tennis scenes from famous films, shedding light on what movies get wrong on the big screen. And in some cases, she enlightened moviegoers on just how similar the experience on the court compares to some cinematic portrayals.

Kicking things off, Osaka critiqued Kristen Wiig and Rose Byrnes' hilarious tennis showdown from 2011's Bridesmaids. "Growing up, I've played at a lot of country clubs," she shared as she watched the actresses aggressively hit the ball to one another. "Now I'm wondering if this is what's been going when I see them playing so competitively."

The athlete later added, "When someone interrupts another person doing an overhead and they're just swinging straight down, I'm not very sure if it would go in if you're actually playing tennis, but it's going in in the movie. So, I guess that's movie magic."