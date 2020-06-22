Amazon's Big Style Sale: Shop the Best Activewear Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sales enthusiasts, start your engines: Amazon just dropped The Big Style Sale, and the deals are pretty fantastic... especially if you're looking for new fitness gear!
From bike shorts to leggings to tops that will keep you cool when things are heating up, there's something for every kind of workout, and everyone's individual sweat sesh style. There's even some great gear to take you to and from your workouts, too.
We've picked out some of our fave fit fashion deals to get you started. Shop them below!
Aurique Women's Seamless Colour Block Sports Leggings
With a second skin feel thanks to a blend of polyamide, polyester and elastane, these color block leggings are flexible, breathable and bold enough to stand up to any kind of sweat session you want to throw at 'em.
Core 10 Women's Pima Cotton Dropped Arm Sleeveless Tank
Made for yoga and studio-based workouts, this breathable tank features dropped arms to keep you cool and show off your sports bra while you're breaking a sweat. Plus, it's made of a super soft blend of modal and Pima cotton, with just a little bit of stretch to shape to your form.
Care Of by Puma Women's Terry Zip Through Hoodie
Amazon partnered with Puma to make this super soft cotton hoodie, which is perfect for throwing on over your workout ensemble when you're running to and from, or for wearing for chillier outdoor workouts in the early morning or fall and winter months. It also features an anti-pill finish so it lasts a lifetime, and a secret pocket to stash your essentials in.
Meraki Women's Jersey Cycling Shorts
Cycling shorts are the hot new things these days, but you don't have to break the bank to be on-trend, as evidenced by these black shorts that are destined to become a workout wardrobe staple. Made of a cotton, modal and elastane blend, they'll stretch to move with you, but still stay super soft to ensure your comfort no matter what activity you wear them for.
Aurique Women's Seamless Cropped Sports Leggings
Think of these as the twin pair to the full-length color block leggings we showcased above. They feature all the same highlights designed to get you through your sweatiest workouts, but in a cute cropped style that shows a little more leg. And with seamless construction, you'll have even more comfort, no matter how you like to raise your heart rate.
Aurique Women's Open Back Sports Top
Sometimes you just want a cute tee you can throw on when you're running errands after you sweat. This is a fab option, with a sexy open back and soft-to-the-touch cotton/modal fabric, with just a little bit of stretch to accent your curves. It comes in four colors and is available in sizes XS to XL.
Aurique Women's Seamless Mesh Long Sleeve Sports Top
But if you're looking for something a bit more performance-based to wear for workouts in chillier temps, this breathable mesh top is a great choice. With a polyamide/elastane blend, longer sleeves with thumbholes and mesh insets to help keep you cool, it's available in two fashionable colors and in sizes small to XL.
Make sure you get all the details on Amazon's Big Style Sale to help you find the best deals. And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!