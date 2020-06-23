E!'s CFDA Awards Special Sneak Peek: See How the Council Is Fighting for Diversity in Fashion

Building lasting change.

Protests over the death of George Floyd and larger, more deeply-rooted issues like racism and social injustice have placed a renewed focus on diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

As E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi put it, "Transformative discussions are going on everywhere."

This, of course, includes the fashion industry. And tonight on E!'s CFDA Awards: Ultimate Fashion Moments special, Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski will speak to CFDA board member and designer Carly Cushnie about what the Council is doing to aid in the fight for racial equality.

"The Council of Fashion Designers of America have discussed systemic changes that the fashion world can create," Brad says in this sneak-peek.

More specifically, per a statement from CFDA Chairman Tom Ford, the Council "will create an in-house employment program specifically charged with placing Black talent in all sectors of the fashion business to help achieve a racially balanced industry."