Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Haven't Finalized a Baby Name

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are getting ready to welcome their first child together. However, the 35-year-old singer and the 43-year-old actor haven't finalized a name.
The 13-time Grammy nominee explained why during a recent interview on Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy.
"We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us…I'll look at her and go, ‘Oh yeah yeah, you are her. You are that,'" the "Roar" artist said.
Perry announced her pregnancy in March at the end of the music video for her song "Never Worn White." She and the Pirates of the Caribbean star then shared in April that they're expecting a baby girl.
"I think he's really excited for a little girl," Perry said in regard to her fiancé, who is also the proud father to 9-year-old Flynn. "They say that little girls are, you know, daddy's little girl. That's how it's going to be. We'll see."
While Perry said she's "as excited as" she can be, she also said she's "been every emotion under the sun."
"I've been overwhelmed; I've been anxious; I'm been happy; I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed; I've been all of it," she said. "The world is just a wild time, and it's a wild time to bring life into the world. I mean, people were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it's like, 'Man, the world feels a little uncertain.' And now, it really feels shaky boots."
In addition to preparing for the little one's arrival, Perry has been working on her new album, which is set to be released August 14.
"I'm going to have a child; I'm going to have a record; I don't know which one is coming first," she said.
At one point during the interview, Perry reflected on what the album is about and her journey over the past few years.
"It's about finding my smile again and coming out of the darkest time of my life where I was clinically depressed; I was on medication; I was in bed; I couldn't get out of bed; I didn't know if I was gonna live to see the next day," she said. "And all the while, you know, I had to put on a happy face and play that part as you do. I got through it, and I really did, and I got through it with, you know, my family, with Orlando, with other support, with therapists and doing some deep diving emotionally on some stuff that I had been through."
