32 Psych Guest Stars You Totally Forgot About

While you may not be able to see the future like Shawn Spencer (pretends) to, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the past!

As we excitedly wait for the Psych 2 movie to arrive to Peacock, NBC's new streaming service, on July 15th, we've been reminiscing on Psych's eight-season run that brought us one of our favorite, witty TV friendships.

When we weren't smiling at the Shawn and Gus' buddy-cop adventures, we were enjoying all of the celebrities who guest starred on the series' long run.

To celebrate, we've rounded up 32 of those stars who graced the show, including names like Molly Ringwald, Kenan Thompson, Tony Hale and Freddie Prinze Jr.

We also saw the show features arcs with actors like Kerry Washington and Jane Lynch before they went on to their own iconic roles on Scandal and Glee, respectively.