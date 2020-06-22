MLB Star Bryce Harper and Wife Kayla Expecting Baby No. 2

Bryce Harper is going to be a girl dad.
The Philadelphia Phillies baseball star and his wife Kayla Harper are expecting their second child together and announced the exciting baby news on Monday with a sweet photo of them holding a sonogram while surrounded by pink heart balloons.
"Girl dad!" the athlete wrote in a caption on Instagram.
Over on Kayla's Instagram page, the future mom of two added, "Evening things out this year with Baby Girl Harper Coming early December 2020."
After tying the knot in 2016, the couple celebrated another milestone with the birth of their first child, son Krew, in August 2019.
Now, in less than six months, little Krew will officially be a big brother around the same time the famous parents celebrate their third wedding anniversary.
On Sunday, Kayla paid tribute to her celebrity husband on Father's Day, writing, "Happy Fathers Day I couldn't have picked a better Dada, Grandpa and Papa for Krew."
The two keep fans updated on their family via social media, including back in January when Harper gushed about his son on his for his 4-month birthday.
"His smile, his laugh, and his big ole blue eyes," the baseball pro wrote. "Loving this little man more and more every day!"
And soon, he'll have a baby girl to also shower with love.