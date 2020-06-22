Kelly Rowland Recalls Reuniting With Her Biological Father After 30 Years in Heartfelt Message

Kelly Rowland is opening up.

Taking to Instagram, the Destiny's Child alum paid tribute to her father Christopher Lovett in a moving Father's Day post, recalling the day that the two reunited after being estranged for decades following her parents' divorce.

"This was the day I met Christopher Lovett, My biological father," she began, sharing a series of photographs of herself and Lovett reconnecting. "This was honestly one of the most pivotal moments in my life! After 30years of not seeing him, not speaking to him...what would THAT mean, for me, my family, my psyche?"

She continued, "Well, this day in Oct. of 2018, I would find out. I finally found him, set up the meeting, and at this time I was filming 'American Soul', when I tell you I was petrified, I was walking to meet him, and my feet suddenly felt like they weighed A TON, needles to say I was overcome with anxiety, and I had a full on anxiety attack, in that moment I felt like the abandoned 8yr old."