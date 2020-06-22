WELCOME!

See Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Cutely Photobomb Her Parents

"Guess who photobomb me and @offsetyrn picture?" Cardi B captioned a photo of herself with Offset and Kulture. "And she know she did it on purpose."
Cardi B, Offset, KultureNYP/BLM / BACKGRID

Cardi B recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her 23-month-old daughter Kulture crashing her photo with Offset

"Guess who photobomb me and @offsetyrn picture?" the 27-year-old rapper captioned the sweet snapshot. "And she know she did it on purpose." 

The "Bodak Yellow" star donned a green snakeskin dress and accessorized her look with a matching neon Hermes Birkin bag for the family outing. Meanwhile, the Migos celeb wore a blue sweatshirt, orange vest and jeans. As for Kulture, she was a mini fashionista in what appeared to be a Burberry dress and matching shoes. 

According to The Daily Mail, the trio enjoyed a special dinner at Tao's Los Angeles on Sunday in honor of Father's Day. They enjoyed cocktails, sushi, steak and more with loved ones. Cardi also posted videos of their scrumptious meal on Instagram and shared footage of the stacks of $20 bills on the table. 

"Father's Day gift," she wrote on the social network.

Stars Celebrate Father's Day 2020

The Grammy winner posted a Father's Day tribute earlier in the day, too. The post included a throwback video of Kulture pulling on Offset's hair and talking while he attempted to sleep.

"Happy Father's Day again!!!" Cardi captioned the clip. "This still happens till this day but now she smacks him."

However, this wasn't her only message for her main man. Cardi also posted a photo of the artist with all four of his children: Kulture, Jordan, Kalea and Kody.

 

 Offset shared images of his children, as well.

 

"FATHER OF 4," he captioned the post. "Happy Fathers Day."

To see how other stars celebrated the big day, check out the gallery above.

