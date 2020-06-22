Gabrielle Union's Father's Day Gift to Dwyane Wade Is a Total Slam Dunk

Gabrielle Union made Dwyane Wade's Father's Day one to remember.

Taking to Instagram, the couple gave fans a look into their Father's Day celebrations, which included a memorable gift from Union.

"Happy Fathers Day to Meeeeee!!!!" Wade shared on Instagram alongside a video of a white 1974 Ford Bronco that the Bring It On star had gifted him. "I mentioned years ago that when I moved to LA I would love a Bronco‼️ Well the wife was listening. Thank you @gabunion you did that!!!!"

In the video, Wade showed off Union's thoughtful gift and Union can be heard saying, "Don't ever say I didn't do nothing for you. I love you."

Over on her Instagram Stories, Union posted a picture of the NBA star proudly standing next to his present. "Happy Father's Day @dwyanewade," she wrote. "We [heart] you."

She also paid tribute to Wade in a moving post. Sharing a picture of the athlete and her father, she praised the duo as she wished them a happy Father's Day.