Disney+ Drops the First Hamilton Trailer: Watch Now

Hamilton fans, rejoice: Disney+ has released the first Hamilton trailer!

Premiering during the 2020 ESPYs, fans were given a first look at the upcoming Hamilton stage show, which premieres on the streaming service on July 3. Featuring the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical, the filmed version of the hit Broadway production takes viewers inside of New York City's Richard Rodgers Theatre back in June 2016, bringing Broadway to the small screen in an intimate and unique way.

In the trailer, glimpses of the cast's performances can be seen, showing Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs and more in action as they perform the musical's theme "Alexander Hamilton." The song "Satisfied" can also be heard as the trailer continues. Giving viewers a taste of the theater, an announcer can be heard saying, "Ladies and Gentleman, welcome to the show." The same voice then concludes the trailer by announcing, "This is Hamilton."

Thrilled to share the trailer with fans, Miranda took to Twitter, writing, "May you always be satisfied…"