Justin Timberlake Reflects on Fatherhood and Teaching Son Silas That ''All People Are Created Equal''

Justin Timberlake is taking this Father's Day to reflect on the lessons he wants to bestow on his son Silas.
Jun 21, 2020
Justin TimberlakeFather's DayCelebritiesEntertainment


On Instagram, the singer wrote, "Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and respect everyone—we teach him that all people are created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin."

He shared that along with wife Jessica Biel, the two parents "teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same." 

"It's a cycle," Timberlake explained. "And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country... I'm reminded today that the first lessons start at home."

The 39-year-old added he's grateful that both of his father's and his mother taught him those lessons. "And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn't learned," he continued. "I pray for that humility with my own son. I'm grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I'm grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back."

Watch
Father's Day Gift Guide That Gives Back

"Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there," he concluded. "While we owe our sons and daughters these lessons in the places where the doors close at night, I hope you are as inspired as I am to make them THE TRUTH in the places that same door opens every morning and we send them out to discover. There's more to do. And we are built for it. After all, we are the Dads. Sending my love to you and yours."

Scroll through our gallery below to see how your favorite stars are celebrating Father's Day 2020! 

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Son, Silas



Instagram / Michelle Obama
Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama & Malia Obama

"Thank you for the way you love our girls—and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from," Michelle Obama writes on social media. "We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy Father's Day, Barack!"

The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis

Celebrating his birthday and Father's Day, the proud dad lays down on the floor while his little ones pile on top of him.

BACKGRID
Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt

"Happy birthday and Father's Day to my wonderful, loving, exceptional husband," the author writes on Instagram. "What an amazing year you've had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love. I thank God everyday for you. Blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father. I wish you all the joy and happiness in the world on your birthday and every day. Happy birthday my love!"

Instagram
Todd Tucker & Kandi Burness

"Happy Father's Day my King aka #DaddyDayCare aka @todd167," the Real Housewives of Atlanta writes. "Thank you for being such an awesome father to our blended tribe. I love you!"

Instagram
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Chicago West & Psalm West

"Happy Father's Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life," the SKIMS founder shares on Instagram. "I love you so much!!!"

Instagram
Marc Anthony, Max & Emme

"Happy Father's Day flaco!! Wishing you the best day today," Jennifer Lopez posts on Instagram.

Instagram
Norman Reedus

"To the most handsome papa there is," Diane Kruger shares, alongside a collage of pics. "Happy Father's Day!"

Instagram / Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady

"To all the great dads out there, especially to my sweet dad and my loving hubby, Happy Father's Day," Gisele Bündchen shares. "Lovvvey, thank you for always being by my side nourishing our family in every way that you can. Thank you for loving us the way that you do and for always taking care of us and making us feel safe. We love you so much!"

The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis

Ahead of Prince William's birthday and the annual holiday, the royals give their followers a glimpse into their celebration with photos from Kate Middleton.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis
Bruce Willis & Demi Moore

"Happy Father's Day, Bruce! Your kids are so lucky to have you," Demi Moore says.

Vanessa Bryant / Instagram
Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Natalia Bryant, Bianka Byrant

"Happy Father's Day to the BEST daddy in the world. We miss you so much," Vanessa Bryant shares on Instagram. "We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB."

Instagram / Joe Giudice
Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabrielle Giudice & Audriana Giudice

"Happy Fathers Day @joe.giudice," the Real Housewives of New Jersey shares on Instagram. "The girls miss you today & everyday!"

The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William & Prince Charles

A holiday to remember!

Instagram
Ryan Hurd

"I knew I wanted your babies from the beginning. Now we have this perfect little treasure that finally smiles at us," Maren Morris gushes. "Happy first Father's Day, @ryanhurd . Hayes and I love you."

Instagram
Courtney Robertson & Humberto Preciado

"My guys," Courtney captions her Instagram Stories. "So in love over here. Happy Father's Day."

