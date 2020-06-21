Justin Timberlake Reflects on Fatherhood and Teaching Son Silas That ''All People Are Created Equal''

Related : Justin Timberlake on Son Silas Getting Into Showbiz

Justin Timberlake is taking this Father's Day to reflect on the lessons he wants to bestow on his son Silas.

On Instagram, the singer wrote, "Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and respect everyone—we teach him that all people are created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin."

He shared that along with wife Jessica Biel, the two parents "teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same."

"It's a cycle," Timberlake explained. "And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country... I'm reminded today that the first lessons start at home."

The 39-year-old added he's grateful that both of his father's and his mother taught him those lessons. "And for listening to me when I had something to say that they hadn't learned," he continued. "I pray for that humility with my own son. I'm grateful for my wife, who made me a father, and is my favorite person/partner/teacher/friend in all of it. I'm grateful for my son, who is always ALWAYS teaching me right back."