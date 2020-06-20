Joshua Jackson Says "Supermoms" Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Helped Him Prepare for Fatherhood

Related : Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome First Child

Joshua Jackson is gushing about the "supermoms" that helped him prepare for fatherhood.

The Little Fires Everywhere actor and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed their first child together in April and since becoming a party of three, Jackson has been open about this new chapter in his life.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about his most supportive co-star, the actor answered: Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, who he starred alongside in Little Fires Everywhere.

"I was going through a pretty significant change during the show: I found out my wife was pregnant," Jackson shared. "So having a collection of supermoms around me helped with everything from finding doctors to baby clothes to 'what to expect' advice."

Aside from playing supermoms on the Hulu series, Washington and Witherspoon are also both mothers to three children.

For Turner-Smith's first Mother's Day, Jackson penned a heartfelt tribute to the mother of his child last month.