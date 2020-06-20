Joshua Jackson Says "Supermoms" Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Helped Him Prepare for Fatherhood

Joshua Jackson is gushing about the "supermoms" that helped him prepare for fatherhood.
The Little Fires Everywhere actor and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed their first child together in April and since becoming a party of three, Jackson has been open about this new chapter in his life.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about his most supportive co-star, the actor answered: Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, who he starred alongside in Little Fires Everywhere.
"I was going through a pretty significant change during the show: I found out my wife was pregnant," Jackson shared. "So having a collection of supermoms around me helped with everything from finding doctors to baby clothes to 'what to expect' advice."
Aside from playing supermoms on the Hulu series, Washington and Witherspoon are also both mothers to three children.
For Turner-Smith's first Mother's Day, Jackson penned a heartfelt tribute to the mother of his child last month.
"Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days, I want to thank you for the being the light that you are," the 41-year-old actor wrote. "For the the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments."
"Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived," he added. "The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but. Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that."
Now, it's the actor's turn, who will be celebrating his first Father's Day tomorrow, Sunday, June, 21.