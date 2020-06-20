30 Biggest Pop Culture Moments Since 1990

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate, we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.
While the past three decades have been packed full of unforgettable moments in pop culture history, there are some that we'll never stop talking about, or have changed Hollywood forever.
After all, you probably remember where you were when the Oscars accidentally announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner (when it was actually Moonlight) or how your jaw dropped when Britney Spears and Madonna shared a smooch at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.
The past 30 years have seen plenty of highs, such as Parasite's Best Picture win (making it the first foreign language film to take home the honor) or both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's weddings.
We've also banded together through some trying times, such as the deaths of many of our most beloved stars like Whitney Houston and Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, and watching the touching tributes of the millions who adored them.
In honor of E! turning 30, we've rounded up the 30 biggest pop culture moments that we'll always be talking about.
