Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union and More Stars Honor Juneteenth

Hollywood's biggest stars are joining millions of Americans in observing Juneteenth.

The holiday, aimed to mark the end of slavery in the United States, has received greater attention this year following the death of George Floyd and other Black men and women at the hands of police.

"Happy Juneteenth! Personally, I've made the decision to give all of my employees June 19th off in honor of Freedom Day from now on, and to continue to educate myself on the history that brought us to this present moment," Taylor Swift shared on Instagram. "For my family, everything that has transpired recently gives us an opportunity to reflect, listen, and reprogram any part of our lives that hasn't been loudly and ferociously anti-racist, and to never let privilege lie dormant when it could be used to stand up for what's right.

Pharrell Williams, who helped make Juneteenth a state holiday in Virginia also spoke out in a recent press conference. "This is our chance to lead, to truly embrace the importance of Juneteenth and to treat it as a celebration of freedom that Black people truly deserve," he shared.

According to NBC News, African Americans have celebrated Juneteenth for more than a century with parades, parties and other gatherings. Today, Juneteenth is now recognized by 47 states and the District of Columbia as a state holiday or observance.