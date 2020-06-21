WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterFeel GoodFather's Day GiftsE! Turns 30

7 Fun Facts You Never Knew About E!

Happy birthday, E!. The network just turned 30 years old. To celebrate, check out these fun facts.
By Elyse Dupre Jun 21, 2020 9:00 PMTags
E! ShowsBirthdaysE! NewsCelebrities
Related: E!'s 30th Birthday: Giuliana Rancic's Earliest Interviews

Happy birthday, E!.

The network recently turned 30 years old. That's right! It made its official debut in June 1990. 

While times have certainly changed since then, E!'s commitment to bringing fans the latest in pop culture news has stayed the same. From red carpets and runways to premieres and parties, E! has the access viewers crave. And whether pop culture lovers want to stay up to date on the newest movies and TV shows or dive deep into the latest flings and feuds, they can find it all on E!. Of course, they can also try keeping up with the brand's stars on its shows.

Have you been a fan from the beginning? Are you a true E!xpert? Then celebrate this major milestone by putting your knowledge to the test. Check out the gallery below to learn seven fun facts about E!, its shows and its stars—some may even surprise you.

photos
Unforgettable E! Moments That Defined Pop Culture

Cheers to many more years!

Getty Images
1. E! Was Born on June 1, 1990

In fact, it shares the special day with Tom Holland, Heidi Klum and Amy Schumer, who all have June 1 birthdays.

2. It Originally Had a Different Name

Before it was E!, the network was called Movietime Channel. Movietime launched in 1987 and was renamed about three years later.

Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment
3. It Has About a Dozen Shows Currently on TV

From Total Bellas and Botched to Daily Pop and Nightly Pop, there are a number of shows fans can currently watch on E!.

E! Entertainment
4. Keeping Up With the Kardashians Has Been on For About 13 Years

Speaking of shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been on for over a decade. The program premiered in 2007. Eighteen seasons and about a dozen spinoffs later, fans still can't get enough of the famous family. Watch Kim Kardashian's first interview for Keeping Up With the Kardashians here.

E!
5. Giuliana Rancic's First E! Interview Took Place in 2001

Rancic conducted her first E! interview at the Summer Catch premiere in 2001.

E!
6. Jason Kennedy's First E! Interview Took Place in 2005

The In the Room host interviewed the stars of Kill Reality. Kennedy still remembers the shoot well.

"I couldn't eat breakfast or lunch because I was so nervous," he told E! News. "I prepped three weeks for a shoot…It went really well and I got great feedback from my EP so it was all worth it and just the beginning of 15 great years and counting at E!."

E!
7. E! International Operates 11 Eonline Editions Globally in 5 Languages

That's right! You can find Eonline in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

 

Trending Stories

1

Whitney Cummings Speaks Up About Chris D'Elia Sexual Harassment Claims

2

Ansel Elgort Breaks His Silence Following Sexual Assault Accusations

3

30 Biggest Pop Culture Moments Since 1990

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe Bryant On First Father's Day Without Him

2

7 Fun Facts You Never Knew About E!

3

Justin Timberlake Reflects On the Lessons He Is Teaching Son Silas

4

Bachelor Nation Stars Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller Enjoy Day Date

5

Will Smith Gets Candid About Fatherhood With Wife Jada Pinkett Smith