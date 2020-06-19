Angelina Jolie Reveals She Split From Brad Pitt For the "Wellbeing" Of Her Kids

Related : Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Kids Are All Grown Up

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her divorce from Brad Pitt.

In an interview with Vogue India, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star gave a rare look into the couple's 2016 divorce, telling the outlet that the decision to separate after two years of marriage was done with "the wellbeing" of their six children—Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox—in mind.

"I separated for the wellbeing of my family," she said. "It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing."

She also addressed her silence following their separation, explaining how the speculation surrounding her and Pitt's relationship affected their children.

"Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds," she added. "In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."