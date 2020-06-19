The MixtapE! Presents John Legend, Victoria Monét and More New Music Musts

Related : John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna’s Cutest Moments

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

We've made it through another week, music lovers. And that means it's time to sift through the week's new releases and determining which deserve to be in permanent rotation in our Spotify playlists.

With that in mind, we've gone ahead and done most of the work for you, listening to (almost) all of the new tracks out there. What follows are our picks for the best of this week's best. You can thank us later.