Kim Kardashian Praises Tristan Thompson in KUWTK Bonus Scene

Related : Kim Kardashian Is Officially Team Tristan Thompson

An unexpected friendship.

In this bonus clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opens up about her newfound friendship with Tristan Thompson. As viewers saw earlier this season, Kim shocked Khloe Kardashian when she invited her sister's ex to dinner in New York City.

"Wait, I'm dying to hear, so when you were in New York you went to dinner with Tristan?" Scott Disick asks the KKW Beauty boss. "How was that?"

Per the Kardashian-West matriarch, her dinner with the NBA star "was good."

"He's like, honestly, so nice," she adds. "Like, he's really nice."

As E! readers surely know, 10 months after welcoming daughter True Thompson, Khloe and Tristan ended their relationship. Despite the drama surrounding their split, the exes have made a conscious effort to co-parent their daughter.

"He made mistakes, but I feel like he's trying really hard," Scott expresses.

In agreement, Kim relays, "He's really trying, really hard. And it's been a full year of him as a different person."