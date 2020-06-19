TikTok's Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett Break Up

Young Hollywood is waking up to an unexpected breakup.

On Thursday evening, TikTok stars Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett took to YouTube and posted a video titled "We Broke Up" where they announced their new relationship status.

"We didn't want lies or rumors being spread," Josh shared in the video that has already been viewed close to 2 million times as of press time. "There comes a point in relationships where you realize maybe it isn't best to be together. We realized that we needed to mature and we needed to grow as people. We were in a very serious relationship but we weren't ready for as serious as it was. She's an amazing girl and I will always care about her always."

According to the pair, the breakup was mutual and they both agree on remaining friends.

Romance rumors between the pair started in late 2019. It wasn't until January 2020, however, when the couple made things Instagram official.