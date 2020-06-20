Dr. Imani Walker Opens Up About Her Divorce for First Time in Married to Medicine L.A. Sneak Peek

The first of many difficult conversations.

On last week's Married to Medicine Los Angeles, Dr. Imani Walker had a heart-to-heart with Dr. Britten Cole, revealing that she had asked her husband, Phil Johnson, for a divorce.

Now, Dr. Imani is trying to navigate how to tell everyone else in her life—most importantly, her and Phil's son, Idris. In this exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode, she turns to her mother for advice on the matter.

"Last week, Phil was like, 'Well, I'm not gonna come back, so can you pack up my stuff for me and send it to me?'" Dr. Imani told her mom, Paula Madison.

She explains that she doesn't want to clean up his mess, nor be left to break the news to Idris on her own. At the time, the couple had been living apart, with Phil in Oklahoma working to launch a cannabis dispensary business.

"I was really disappointed," Dr. Imani adds. "He's so committed to this business, he's willing to forego anything else, including me, to make this happen."