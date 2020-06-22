Why 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jenny Didn't Give Up on Sumit Despite Everything That Happened

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cameras followed Jenny as she left her life behind in America and embarked on a new chapter in India with Sumit, a man she met when he catfished her. Cameras were not there when she found out he was secretly married and his parents, in-laws and wife stormed into their home. After that, Jenny returned to America. But she wasn't done with Sumit—or the cameras.

Jenny and Sumit returned for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season two. Despite everything that went down in season one, Jenny decided to return to India as Sumit began divorcing his wife. During a recent press call, Jenny touched on how she was able to forgive Sumit after he hid his marriage.