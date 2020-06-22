The Best Body Butters and Lotions to Keep Your Skin Moisturized All Summer Long

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
After shaving, odds are that you'll want a really great body butter or lotion to keep your skin moisturized and glowing. Of course, there are endless options out there, and it's tough to know which is best.
Below, 14 of our favorite body butters and lotions with amazing scents and formulations that will keep you moisturized all summer long. Shop our must-haves from Ulta, Amazon and more.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Reviewers are obsessed with this salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla-scented cream that helps tighten your skin. Its secret ingredient is caffeine-rich guaraná.
Dove Whipped Macadamia and Rice Milk Body Cream
We're obsessed with the macadamia scent of this whipped body cream. You'll also love the matching body scrub that leaves your skin feeling silky soft.
Philosophy Amazing Grace Firming Body Emulsion
You can't go wrong with the feminine scent of Philosophy's Amazing Grace. This body emulsion is firming, leaving you feeling your best.
Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Hydrating Body Butter
If you've spent the day out under the rays, go for this after-sun body butter in a tropical coconut scent. The colorful jar alone will leave you in a summery mood.
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Moisturizing Body Lotion
A body lotion to match your perfume is always a great bet. We love the feminine and classic scent of Chanel's Coco Mademoiselle.
Soap & Glory The Righteous Butter Lotion
If you're obsessed with Soap & Glory's original pink rose and bergamot scent like we are, then you need this body lotion. Its unique ingredients include "shea and cocoa seed butters, sweet almond and rosehip seed oils, aloe vera, vitamin E and a special seaweed-sourced smoother."
OGX Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Lotion
If you've never smelled this coconut body lotion, you're seriously missing out. Its scent is a total compliment magnet and we love pairing it with the matching body wash. And best of all? It's super affordable.
Truly Unicorn Fruit Body Butter
If you really want to have fun with it, do not pass up this rainbow, unicorn-themed body butter. Apart from looking amazing, it delivers results thanks to ingredients like acai, matcha and rose water.
L'Occitane Almond Smoothing and Beautifying Milk Concentrate
Right this way, almond scent lovers. This "milk concentrate" is firming and smoothing thanks to "almond proteins, a silicium derivative and a new complex combining a walnut seed extract and an almond tightening extract."
Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream
If you don't want your body lotion to interfere with the scent of your perfume, opt for an unscented option. You absolutely can't go wrong with Cetaphil's moisturizing cream. It's also great for those with sensitive skin.
Moroccanoil Body Butter
This shea butter and argan, olive and avocado oil body butter is scented with the original Moroccanoil fragrance. It promises to be non-greasy.
Hempz Limited Edition Express Yourself Pride & Passion Fruit Punch Herbal Body Moisturizer
Give back while smelling great with this limited edition passion fruit punch-scented body moisturizer. Part of the proceeds from Hempz' Pride collection go to the Resource Center, an LGBTQ resource organization in northern Texas.
Ahava Dead Sea Mineral Botanic Velvet Body Lotion, Hibiscus & Fig
The hibiscus fig scent of this body lotion is super light and fresh for summer. It has a whopping 21 essential minerals to moisturize.
Tarte Sugar Rush Cake Butter Whipped Body Butter
If you're into sweet scents, smell like a cake pop thanks to this whipped body butter. It moisturizes with vitamin E, shea butter and sweet almond oil.