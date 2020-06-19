Prince William Jokes His 3 Kids Have Been "Attacking the Kitchen" Amid Quarantine

Prince William has spilled some secrets about his family life!
The Duke of Cambridge stepped out on Friday to visit Smiths The Bakers, a family-owned bakery in the High Street in King's Lynn, Norfolk. The bakery is near Prince William and Kate Middleton's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, which was given to them by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift.
While visiting Smiths The Bakers, which serves Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate, William purchased some pain au chocolat for his family, including kids Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.
When asked about doing some baking at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic, William told the owner Paul Brandon, via Belfast Telegraph, "Well, I've done a little bit of baking."
"The children have been attacking the kitchen and it's just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere," William added. "Catherine's been doing quite a bit of baking."
During his visit, William also learned about how the bakery was holding up amid the pandemic and how it recently reopened after closing down.
"As non-essential shops start reopening in parts of the UK, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to hear how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal," a message on the couple's Instagram page reads in part. "The Duke of Cambridge visited Smiths the Bakers, who have been serving Kings Lynn for 50 years. With the owners of the bakery and members of staff, The Duke spoke about how coronavirus restrictions have impacted on the family-run business, with 80% of the company's wholesale customers having to close their own operations."
Before leaving the bakery, William was even presented with a cake ahead of his birthday this weekend.
William will celebrate his 38th birthday on Sunday, June 21, which also happens to be Father's Day.