Alex Trebek's Kids Share Their Favorite Childhood Memories Ahead of Father's Day

Father's Day is this Sunday, and Alex Trebek's kids are celebrating by sharing what he's like as a dad.

The Jeopardy! host's wife, Jean Trebek, interviewed his three adult children for a piece on Insidewink.com, for which Jean serves as an editor.

Alex is the proud parent to Emily and Matthew—whom he shares with Jean—and Nicky, whom he shares with his ex-wife Elaine. They have many fond childhood memories. For instance, Emily recalls Alex pulling them in an innertube while he rode a jet ski, and Matthew remembers Alex coming to all of his paintball tournaments.

"Although it was a very unique sport, he still got very enthusiastic about watching and learning the game," he says.

As for Nicky, she looks back at one particularly special trip they took to a wine symposium in Hawaii.

"I wasn't a kid, but Vincent Price attended and I got to sit next to him at a dinner," she recalls. "Needless to say it was unforgettable. Bonus: On that trip he told me he was going to marry Jean and I could see how happy he was!"

It looks like the trio inherited a few qualities for their dad, too. For instance, Nicky says she has a "similar passion for organization" in the household, noting Alex is "extremely into cleanliness and organization," and Emily says they're "both pretty Type-A individuals." As for Matthew, he says they "both tend to be discerning when it comes to sharing" their feelings and that they're "both very capable in taking care of most household repairs."