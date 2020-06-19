90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Star Angela Tells Mom She's Determined to Tote Michael's Baby

When 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela, 54, told her fiancé Michael she got her period for the first time in two years, he was shocked. She was shocked. The audience was shocked.

Now, it turns out it wasn't her period after all.

In the above exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, June 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela and her ailing mother have a heart to heart about Angela's hopes to have a baby with Michael.

"My mom and me, we have our ups and downs, but I'm very proud to be her daughter," Angela says in a confessional. "She's a fighter, and I get it from her."