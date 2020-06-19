Lord of the Rings Star Ian Holm Dead at 88

Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88.

The actor, who starred in Lord of the Rings and Alien, died Friday morning in a hospital in London, his agent confirmed. "It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer," his rep said in a statement (via The Guardian), while also sharing that Holm's illness was Parkinson's related. "Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely."

As news of Holm's passing emerged on Friday, numerous tributes began to pour out on social media for the beloved actor.

"We are very sorry to hear of the death of Ian Holm," the BAFTA Twitter account wrote. "Nominated for 6 BAFTAs in his wide-ranging and successful career across TV and film, he is pictured here winning the Supporting Actor award for his role in Chariots Of Fire in 1981."