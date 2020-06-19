Gwen Stefani Celebrates "Best Friend" Blake Shelton's Birthday With a Sweet Selfie

Related : Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Won't Make an Album Together

Blake Shelton celebrated his birthday with a kiss from Gwen Stefani.

The country music superstar turned 44 this week, and he received a lot of love from his girlfriend on the special day. Stefani took to Instagram on Thursday night to send a birthday message to her beau.

"happy birthday @blakeshelton thank u for being my best friend gx," Stefani wrote alongside a photo of her planting a kiss on Shelton's cheek. The "Cool" singer also added the hashtags #luckyme and #june18th.

It's hard to believe it's been almost five years since The Voice coaches Shelton and Stefani started dating. That's right, Shelton's rep confirmed the talented duo's relationship status in Nov. 2015. Since then, Shelton and Stefani have been inseparable, so much so that they've even sparked engagement rumors over the years.

Back in 2018, Stefani even admitted to her pal Ellen DeGeneres that she thinks about marrying Shelton "all the time." The following year, DeGeneres sat down with Shelton and encouraged him to propose to Stefani.