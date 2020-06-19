Jeffree Star Speaks Out After "Offensive" and "Derogatory" Website Resurfaces

Jeffree Star has issued a lengthy statement in response to a recently resurfaced website.
On Thursday, the YouTuber explained on Twitter that he made a website splash page around 2004-2006, which featured photos of himself self-harming. He admitted that he included a "VERY graphic photo of me cutting and bleeding," with the caption "coming soon," as he intended to use it for his LiveJournal profile. However, he claimed, "I ended up never using it and that same week, dissolved the URL and tried to erase the horrible images of me self-harming from the Internet."
Those same photos also included the phrase "Lipstick Nazi," a term that Jeffree said he used to "stupidly [refer] to anyone who was obsessed with makeup."
"It was offensive, derogatory and for shock value. It does not reflect who I am today or what I stand for or have EVER stood for," he insisted.
And, while he acknowledged the word "Nazi" is "disgusting" and there's "no excuse" for saying it, he explained that he came up with the term because he used to watch Seinfeld and heard them call a character a "Soup Nazi."
"I will always be deeply sorry to anyone who had to see that and will continue to be sorry for all the dumb vile s--t I've said in my past," the 34-year-old said.
In addition, he claimed that he never tried to create a makeup company before he launched Jeffree Star Cosmetics. He said that this was a "rumor started to smear" his name and the alleged website people are referencing is the LiveJournal page that he ultimately deleted.
Jeffree also addressed the photo of himself in which he is posing next to a man wearing a Confederate flag draped over his shoulders. He admitted this photo is real and claimed that he was asked to be in it "for shock value," because he is gay and "obviously not what the flag represents."
He added, "I was mocking the flag but now see how ugly and wrong it is to be next to it. Should I have told them no? Absolutely. But I made the stupid decision to stand there and I'm sorry for my actions."
He went on to state that his prior actions are not an accurate reflection of who he is now and he "will always be sorry" for what he previously did. Jeffree promised, "That person is long gone."
The businessman said that he's now "extremely proud of owning an inclusive makeup brand" and he won't let his "past overshadow" the person he is today. Moreover, Jeffree said he will "always use [his] platform to spread awareness and only show inclusivity."
He concluded his message by asking "anyone who has reposted or shared the image of me cutting myself to please stop."
"I let someone photograph me when I was really young, and I regret doing extreme things for what I considered 'art' at the time and seeing it every morning when I turn on my phone has been really triggering and hard to process," he explained. "Self-mutilation was something I was addicted to as a teenager and has always haunted me. I hope as human being, anyone can see why these pictures over and over isn't healthy."
Jeffree also came under fire this week when fellow beauty vlogger and former friend Kameron Lester went live on Instagram to share his alleged experience with the Jeffree Star Cosmetics owner. Lester claimed that Star treated him like the "token Black kid" and said he felt like Jeffree and his friend Shane Dawson tried to "manipulate" him.
Furthermore, Lester shared an alleged voice note from Jeffree with a gossip account, which posted the clip. "This is a voice note Jeffree Star allegedly sent to Kameron Lester following Kameron's IGTV where he publicly cut ties with Jeffree," Here for the Tea 2 claimed.
"That is the most craziest and manipulative and most insane thing I've ever heard in my entire life," Jeffree allegedly said in the voice note. "I know you're upset... and now people are coming for you for supporting me, so you trying to flip the script and make up a bunch of lies and make me the devil, is so boring."
E! News reached out to both Jeffree and Shane's reps for comment, but have not heard back.