Who Won Top Chef All Stars: L.A.?

Find out if Melissa King, Stephanie Cmar or Bryan Voltaggio took home the top prize during the finale in Italy!
By Brett Malec Jun 19, 2020 3:13 AM
Top Chef
Top Chef All Stars: L.A. has named the best of the best!

Tonight's season 17 finale of Top Chef saw finalists Melissa King, Stephanie Cmar and Bryan Voltaggio face off in an epic Italian showdown. The contestants were challenged to cook the ultimate progressive four-course meal of their lives for judges Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons and a bevy of other culinary superstars.

Ultimately, the winner was...

Melissa, who won the most challenges this season of any contestant in Top Chef history! Melissa's combination of Italian and Chinese flavors proved a winning marriage in the finale, earning her $250,000.

Scroll through the gallery below to relive the season's eliminations.

Bravo
Joe Sasto

ELIMINATED WEEK 1: Joe was eliminated for his overly complicated, soggy flatbread that none of the judges liked.

Joe competed in the Colorado season, season 15.

Bravo
Angelo Sosa

ELIMINATED WEEK 2: Angelo was eliminated for his overly sweet soup, whose flavors never really came together.

Angelo was in season seven and the All Stars season eight.

Bravo
Jamie Lynch

ELIMINATED WEEK 3: Jamie was sent home for technique that did not make the cut after he forgot to add his au jus to his dish.

Jamie competed in the Charleston-set season 14.

Bravo
Lisa Fernandes

ELIMINATED WEEK 4: Lisa's "clunky," poorly cooked Brussels sprouts got her sent home.

Lisa was a contestant on season four, the Chicago-set season

Bravo
Jennifer Carroll

ELIMINATED WEEK 5: Jen's lemon ginger sauce was not bright and sunny and was a weird texture, per Tom.

Jennifer Caroll was originally on season six, returned for the season eight All Stars season and in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.

Bravo
Nini Nguyen

ELIMINATED WEEK 6: Nini and Karen were eliminated in the team challenge as their flavors didn't sing (but Karen later returned after winning Last Chance Kitchen).

Nini is a veteran of season 16.

Bravo
Kevin Gillespie

ELIMINATED WEEK 7: As the leader of failed restaurant wars team, Kevin refused to throw any of this teammates under the bus, too responsibility and went home.

Kevin is a veteran of season six in Las Vegas.

Bravo
Eric Adjepong

ELIMINATED WEEK 8: Eric's salty fish sent him packing.

Eric competed in season 16 when the show was in Kentucky.

Bravo
Lee Anne Wong

ELIMINATED WEEK 9: Lee Anne's soggy donut and badly baked clafoutis sent her packing.

Lee Anne was a contestant on season one and came back in Last Chance Kitchen season seven.

Bravo
Karen Akunowicz

ELIMINATED WEEK 10: Karen was sent home for her poorly cooked duck.

Karen was on season 13 of Top Chef.

Bravo
Brian Malarkey

ELIMINATED WEEK 11: Brian was eliminated for his mis-matched dual veal dish.

Brian was an early competitor on the show from season three.

Bravo
Gregory Gourdet

ELIMINATED WEEK 12: The judges didn't think truffles worked with Gregory's heavy stew, so he was sent packing.

Viewers will recognize Gregory from season 12, the Boston-set season.

Bravo
Kevin Gillespie

ELIMINATED WEEK 13: Kevin's pork was off and his raviolo was smothered in parmesan, so he was sent home.

Kevin won Last Chance Kitchen and returned to the competition week 11! He also made it through to the finale in Italy.

Bravo
Bryan Voltaggio

Bryan was a runner-up to Melissa, who won!

Bryan competed in season six of the show.

Bravo
Stephanie Cmar

Stephanie was a runner-up to Melissa, who won!

Stephanie was in New Orleans for season 11.

Bravo
Melissa King

WINNER: Melissa won Top Chef All Stars: L.A.

Melissa was on season 12 in Boston.

