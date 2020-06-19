Matt Damon Isn't Happy Jimmy Kimmel Is Taking a "Couple Months Off" of Late-Night Show

Jimmy Kimmel is revealing that he will be taking a much-needed break from filming Jimmy Kimmel Live!

On Thursday night, the talk show host announced that Friday will mark the beginning of his summer break. He explained, "I'm taking the summer off to spend even more time with my family. I've been doing this job for almost 18 years, I've done 3,130 shows and there's nothing wrong my family is healthy. I'm healthy. I just need a couple of months off."

During this time away, a "cavalcade of very kind and capable people," some of which are his famous friends, will be filling in for the 52-year-old.

However, fans won't see these guests hosts in action for some time, since the team at Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be taking a two week vacation.

Viewers of the late night show might even see Matt Damon sitting behind that desk in the near future. It wouldn't be entirely out of the realm of possibility since the Bourne star was apparently living in Kimmel's home this whole time.