How Megan Fox's Romance With Machine Gun Kelly Is ''Very Different'' From Her Marriage

Megan Fox could be on the fast-track to a serious relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.
As the actress continues to spend more and more alone time with the singer following her split from longtime husband Brian Austin Green, a source tells E! News the pair is enjoying every moment they get to spend together.
Megan, 34, and MGK, 30, first met on set of a movie they're co-starring in, but after production was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, we're told they decided to continue getting to know each other in a more intimate setting.
"They've been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down," a source shares, adding, "The down time has been good for them... They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun."
What's more, our insider says the Transformers star is feeling refreshed thanks to the new boo in her life.
"It's new and exciting for Megan," explains the source. "She has only been with Brian for many years and this is very different. She's into it."
On Wednesday, Megan and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, were spotted leaving his Los Angeles home after spending the night together.
"Megan spent the afternoon and evening with Machine Gun Kelly at his house in Hollywood," the source told us. "She's been spending several times a week with him. When Brian has the kids she's usually seeing him."
As Megan said her goodbyes, our eyewitness said they shared a long kiss.
The sighting comes several days after Brian stepped out to enjoy lunch with Courtney Stodden. However, a separate source shared at the time that he is "hopeful they will find their way back to one another."
"It's been hard to see [Megan] get back out in the dating world but he is trying to fill his time with his kids and friends," the source explained.
Fox and Green started dating in 2004 and wed in 2010. They share three children together: Noah, Bodhi and Journey.