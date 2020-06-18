Danny Masterson's Sexual Assault Accusers Speak Out After His Arrest

Four women who say they were sexually assaulted by Danny Masterson have publicly thanked the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for filing charges against the actor.
On Wednesday, June 17, Masterson, 44, was arrested and charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. The That '70s Show star is accused of raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003. Their identities have not been made public.
Now, four women who in Aug. 2019 filed a civil lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology for allegedly carrying out a conspiracy to cover up the star's misconduct, told People in a new statement they are "confident that the truth will be known."
"Since we were victimized and raped by Danny Masterson—and knowing we are not the only victims—all we have wanted was justice, accountability, and truth," the statement read. "Instead, we were subjected to continued harassment, embarrassment, and re-victimization by Masterson and the Church of Scientology, which has only worsened since they learned we were cooperating with authorities."
"We are thankful that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office is finally seeking criminal justice against Masterson after a three-year investigation. We are confident that the truth will be known and hope that the charges filed today are the first steps in this long journey of healing, justice, and holding those that victimized us accountable," the statement continued.
Soon after his arrest on Wednesday morning, Masterson was released on a $3.3 million bond. In response to the charges, his attorney told E! News, "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."
According to the civil lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology, which is still ongoing, the women claim they were stalked and harassed after reporting their respective assaults to authorities. Chrissie Bixler and Bobette Rialis identified themselves in the suit, while the other two women were described as Jane Does.
Describing the lawsuit as "beyond ridiculous," Masterson told E! News at the time, "I will beat [my ex-girlfriend] in court—and look forward to it because the public will finally be able learn the truth and see how I've been railroaded by this woman." The actor also vowed to "sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family."
A spokesperson for the Church of Scientology International also denied the validity of the women's claims, responding to E! News in a statement, "From everything we have read in the press, this baseless lawsuit will go nowhere because the claims are ludicrous and a sham. It's a dishonest and hallucinatory publicity stunt.
The D.A.'s complaint against Masterson states that he allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. Then in April 2003, he allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman. The third incident allegedly occurred sometime between October and December of the same year, when he allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman who he invited to his Hollywood Hills home.
If convicted, he faces 45 years in state prison.
E! News has reached out to Masterson's attorney and the Church of Scientology for comment but have not heard back.