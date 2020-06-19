WELCOME!

From Pretty Wild to Ice Loves Coco, How to Watch Your Favorite Classic E! Series!

Reminisce on shows that followed famous figures like Mariah Carey and Denise Richards, along with Dr. 90210, #RichKids of Beverly Hills and more!
By Allison Crist Jun 19, 2020 9:00 PM
This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

We're taking a trip down memor-E! lane in honor of E!'s 30th anniversary!

Before current E! shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Total Bellas and Botched, there were classic hits that paved the way. And because we can never get enough '00s nostalgia, we're revisiting some of our favorite reality shows and more from years' past.

Who can forget Alexis Neiers' post-bling-ring-arrest phone call with Vanity Fair writer Nancy Jo Sales on Pretty Wild? And before Denise Richards joined the drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was telling her story on E!'s Denise Richards: It's Complicated.

As it turns out, some of E!'s greatest shows of the past are available to stream online, including the likes of Dr. 90210, Famously Single, After Lately and #RichKids of Beverly Hills.

Of course, there's also all of the reality shows that have followed famous figures, from Mariah Carey's Mariah's World to Dina Lohan's Living Lohan, along with those that focused on celebrity couples, like Ice Loves Coco and Eric and Jessie.

KUWTK fans will be delighted to hear that many of the show's spin-offs—Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, DASH Dolls and Rob & Chyna—are also just a few clicks away.

Scroll through the below gallery to relive all of our favorite classic E! along with information on how to watch them now!

E!
After Lately

A spin-off of Chelsea Handler's mega-successful late night E! talk show Chelsea Lately, After Lately followed the comedian's "lunatic staffers" (including her lovable late sidekick Chuy Bravo) and their hijinks around the office.

WATCH NOW: After Lately

E!
Christina Milian Turned Up

Follow Christina Milian, her two sisters Danielle and Liz, and their "momager" Carmen as they juggle career aspirations, relationships and family drama.

WATCH NOW: Christina Milian Turned Up

E!
DASH Dolls

Lead by twin sisters Khadijah and Malika Haqq, DASH Dolls follows the stressful work lives and even more dramatic personal lives of the female staffers who work at KimKhloe and Kourtney Kardashian's L.A. boutique DASH

WATCH NOW: DASH Dolls

E!
Denise Richards: It's Complicated

Years before joining The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsDenise Richards laid it all on the line with her E! reality series, where she opened up about life in Hollywood, romance and motherhood after a tumultuous year in the tabloids due to her ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

WATCH NOW: Denise Richards: It's Complicated

E!
Dirty Soap

Dirty Soap followed the professional and glamorous personal lives of current and former successful soap actors (Kirsten Storms, Kelly Monaco and more), allowing us to see if life really does imitate art.

WATCH NOW: Dirty Soap

E!
Dr. 90210

Follow Dr. Robert Rey, a top-notch Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, as he operates on struggling actors and actresses, mothers and daughters, strippers and call girls, Washington lobbyists and successful businessmen. Every patient comes in for a different reason: youth, success, power, beauty, freedom, happiness.

WATCH NOW: Dr. 90210

E!
Eric & Jessie

Football star Eric Decker and country star Jessie James Decker share their fabulous life as a young celebrity couple madly in love. Juggling careers, family and friends, their future together looks brighter than ever.

WATCH NOW: Eric & Jessie

E!
Escape Club

How far will you go to get the life of your dreams? On "Escape Club," we send 12 20-somethings looking to escape their lives to an exotic, tropical resort where they will do whatever it takes to keep their place in paradise.

WATCH NOW: Escape Club

E!
Famously Single

Celebrities who have been infamously unlucky in love (Brandi Glanville, Pauly D, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Aubrey O'Day and more) gather under one roof to learn how to finally pick the right match. They'll take part in exercises, therapy sessions and real dates to find the real love they've lacked until now.

WATCH NOW: Famously Single

E!
Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive

Before Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian joined other sons and daughters of celebrities leaving their everyday luxuries behind to drive a herd of cattle across the beautiful but treacherous terrain of Colorado.

WATCH NOW: Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive

E!
Giuliana & Bill

Giuliana and Bill Rancic take viewers inside their life together as a power couple doing it all: juggling careers, fame and above all, family. They've overcome many obstacles to get to where they are, and now it's time for them to enjoy life to the fullest.

WATCH NOW: Giuliana & Bill

E!
Ice Loves Coco

Explore the marriage of hip-hop icon and TV star Ice T and his wife, pop culture personality, blogosphere darling and model Coco. Living in their New Jersey home, Ice T and Coco navigate life as a famous celebrity couple. With the love and support of their family, friends and two adorable dogs, Ice T and Coco can handle anything life throws their way!

WATCH NOW: Ice Loves Coco

E!
Khloe & Lamar

After saying "I do" in 2009, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom open up their home to give viewers a peek into their private lives as a newly married couple with Khloe's brother Rob Kardashian serving as a semi-permanent houseguest.

WATCH NOW: Khloe & Lamar

E!
Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami

After each going through very public breakups, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian head to Miami for the summer, where they oversee the opening of the newest DASH boutique. New drama, new relationships and a new social scene threaten to derail their focus on the responsibilities at hand.

WATCH NOW: Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami

E!
Kourtney & Kim Take Miami

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian return to Miami to revamp their DASH boutique and enjoy some fun in the sun.

WATCH NOW: Kourtney & Kim Take Miami

E!
Kourtney & Kim Take New York

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian head to the Big Apple to open their third DASH boutique in New York City's SoHo district.

WATCH NOW: Kourtney & Kim Take New York

E!
Living Lohan

Follow along as momager Dina Lohan navigates her youngest daughter Ali Lohan's budding singing and acting career. Living Lohan will take you inside their everyday life on Long Island and travel to Las Vegas for Ali's recording session.

WATCH NOW: Living Lohan

E!
Mariah's World

Go behind the curtain and into the life of one of the most celebrated pop divas of all time: singer, songwriter and mega-producer Mariah Carey. Mariah's World grants unprecedented VIP access to the songstress as she launches her Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour of the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa while simultaneously planning a wedding. Follow the world-renowned icon, her family and the inner circle that keeps this diva at the top of her game as she balances a demanding tour schedule, clashing personalities, single motherhood and the uncertainty of her upcoming nuptials when a hot dancer makes a move that sparks an undeniable connection.

WATCH NOW: Mariah's World

E!
Married to Jonas

Follow newlyweds Kevin and Dani Jonas as they settle into New Jersey life seeking some sense of normalcy within their rock star world. The series covers the Jonas Brothers' 2012 comeback and unexpected breakup. Viewers also follow Dani as she opens up her own business in New Jersey and merges her family with Kevin's, experiencing all the bumps and hiccups that come when strong personalities collide.

WATCH NOW: Married to Jonas

E!
Mrs. Eastwood & Company

Mrs. Eastwood & Company follows Dina Eastwood, former wife of Clint Eastwood, and their daughters Francesca and Morgan. Along for the ride is Dina's six-member boy band, Overtone, who also live in the family mansion in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

WATCH NOW: Mrs. Eastwood & Company

E!
Pam: Girl on the Loose

Hollywood icon Pamela Anderson lets cameras into her private world for the first time and gives viewers a glimpse of her life as a model, actress and ultimate Malibu mom. Viewers will get to know the real woman behind the famous face and follow Pam as she tries to reclaim love, career and peace of mind. Ultimately, it is a journey in which Pam attempts to find balance between being a world-famous sex icon and an everyday soccer mom.

WATCH NOW: Pam: Girl on the Loose

E!
Pretty Wild

Pretty Wild follows the lives of sisters Tess Taylor and Alexis and Gabrielle Neiers and their unconventional Hollywood family. The series presents an unfiltered look at Hollywood from the perspective of the sisters, whose jaw-dropping looks and unstructured upbringing make them magnets for those who have fallen for Tinseltown's many temptations. And who could forget Alexis' famous phone call with Vanity Fair writer Nancy Jo Sales following her bling ring arrest.

WATCH NOW: Pretty Wild

E!
#RichKids of Beverly Hills

This docu-series follows the lives of Morgan Stewart, E.J. Johnson, Dorothy Wang and more over-the-top rich kids of Beverly Hills

WATCH NOW: #RichKids of Beverly Hills

E!
Rob & Chyna

"Are you still texting bitches?!" Follow the whirlwind romance of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, from their engagement to Chyna's pregnancy and everything in between. 

WATCH NOW: Rob & Chyna

