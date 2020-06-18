RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Lists Bel-Air Mansion for Almost $9 Million: Tour Inside the Estate!

Sutton Stracke is ready to move on from her magnificent Bel-Air mansion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has listed her longtime abode for $8.95 million. And, from what the listing details, it's certainly worth that price tag.

Built in 1936 by celebrated architect James Dolena, the 6,627-square-foot estate features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and almost an acreage of land. Other amenities include a massive master closet, a spacious backyard with a pool, fireplaces, a screening room and more.

According to Realtor.com, Stracke, along with ex-husband Christian Stracke, purchased the impressive mansion for $7 million back in 2012. As Stracke discussed on RHOBH's 10th season, she and her now ex, who she shares three children with, split in 2017.

Prior to putting her home on the market, Stracke gave a tour of her opulent residence for BravoTV.com. In the video, the couture-loving Southern belle revealed how her roots inspired the interiors of the mansion.