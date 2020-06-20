11 MLB Players Who Are All-Star Dads Off the Baseball Field

Related : Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

In the game of fatherhood, there's no such thing as a time out.

While sports fans are used to seeing their favorite MLB players on the baseball field, there's another side to many athletes you don't see when they step up to the plate or field that fly ball.

This Father's Day weekend, we decided to put the spotlight on just some of the many professional baseball playing dads who are impressive both on and off the field.

And just because they can pitch balls at 100 miles per hour or hit home runs in massive stadiums doesn't mean they are exempt from the highs and lows of parenthood.

"It's not the easiest thing in the world but it's the most rewarding thing in the world," Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander previously shared with Fox News when discussing life with his daughter Genevieve. "Every day we wake up and see her it's such a blessing. The timing of things, obviously we try to balance our schedule and taking care of her. I would be lying if I said it was easy but I think we're doing like any other new parent does and we're kind of learning on the fly and figuring it out and doing what's best for our daughter."