Brooks Laich Hangs Out With Derek Hough Weeks After Julianne Hough Breakup

Brooks Laich and Derek Hough's bromance is still going strong.
Taking to Instagram, the NHL player proved that he's still on good terms with ex Julianne Hough's brother by documenting their hangout session on his Instagram Stories. In the videos, Derek can be seen playing an intense game of ping pong against one of the duo's friends. Unfortunately for the World of Dance star, it appeared that his opponent had brought his A-game.
Applauding his pal, Brooks can be heard saying, "Autographs after."
Brooks' post comes nearly one month after he and Julianne announced that they were separating after three years of marriage.
"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the two said a joint statement on May 29. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."
Prior to their split, the former couple had been social distancing apart amid the pandemic and Julianne had been spotted without her wedding ring on several occasions. According to a source, they both wanted to "work on this privately before making any final decisions."
"They continue to spend time apart and are doing their own thing," an insider told E! News in May. "They are still in contact and have not committed to any future decisions. They are happy doing it this way and will see what happens. It's working for them for now."
The source continued, "They have so much love for one another and just want to make sure the other one is at their best and the happiest they can be. They are staying present and in the moment. This is the way it looks for right now."
Another source shared that the pair are "happy" with their separate living arrangements, adding, "[Brooks] likes to be outdoors and in nature doing his thing and that is fine with both of them. [Julianne] wants him to be happy and he wants her to be happy. If this is what it looks like, so be it."
Back in 2019, Brooks opened up about the ups and downs of marriage with E! News.
"I thought I had my life figured out and then Julianne walked into my life and completely changed it and I'm so grateful for that," he shared. "We say this: We want to have the best f--king relationship ever. That's what we say."
"That being said, we need to work at that and by work, I mean commit," he continued. "We feel very fortunate with the strength of our relationship and the present love we have in our life and we want that for everybody. We're starting to open up about it more."