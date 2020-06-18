Raven-Symoné Marries Miranda Maday in Surprise Backyard Ceremony

Raven-Symoné is married!
The That's So Raven star took to social media on Thursday to announce that she has tied the knot with girlfriend Miranda Maday. According to photos, it appears the couple wed in a sweet backyard ceremony.
"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Raven wrote alongside a wedding from the couple's wedding. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a--hole!!!"
Raven followed up her announcement post with a picture of a house, writing, "Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time."
Miranda also shared an image from the couple's ceremony, writing, "8PM ~ my wife for life."
After posting the exciting news, Raven took to her Instagram Story to share messages from her friends. In response to a congratulatory post from a pal, Raven wrote, "Love you Bestie #wifeduplife."
The couple has also received many well wishes from friends and fans in the comments of their social media announcement posts.
Raven's fellow Cheetah Girls star Kiely Williams wrote, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, joy, and laughter."
Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano also commented, "Congrats Raven!!! That's amazing! I'm really happy for you!"
Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel wrote to Raven, "Congratulations!! I remember hearing the plans for this gorgeous backyard ceremony. Wishing you both a lifetime of understanding, respect, love, and admiration."