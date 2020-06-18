Nostalgia Alert: The Smurfs Returning to TV With New Nickelodeon Animated Series

The Smurfs are returning to TV.
The characters, which have been around since the 1950s and hit new heights of popularity with a cartoon in America in the 1980s, are returning to the small screen with a new animated series on Nickelodeon.
The new CG-animated series comes from a new deal between Nickelodeon and LAFIG Belgium and IMPS. The show is slated to debut in 2021 in the United States and then internationally. Fan-favorite characters Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty and Clumsy will return for the new episodes "packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action," Nickelodeon said in a press release.
"The Smurfs have entertained generations of kids and families globally, and we are thrilled to bring these identifiable characters, their stories and universal themes of cooperation, sharing and caring for their community to Nickelodeon," Layla Lewis, senior vice president of global acquisitions and content partnerships, said in a statement.
Originally premiering in 1981, the first Smurfs animated series lasted for nine seasons. Recently the adventures of the small blue creatures. An hybrid animated and live-action movie starring Neil Patrick Harris, Jayma Mays and Katy Perry came out in 2011. A sequel followed in 2013. In 2017, an entirely animated movie, Smurfs: The Lost Village featuring the voices of Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Julia Roberts and Mandy Patinkin came out.
In addition to the new series, a whole new line of products including toys and apparel are coming in 2022.
"The Smurfs is an iconic global franchise that has resonated with audiences for decades," Pam Kaufman, president of ViacomCBS consumer products, said in a statement. "By partnering with LAFIG, we are able to join our creative forces to bring an all-new line of consumer products across multiple categories to consumers, along with a fresh and original animated series."