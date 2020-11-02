What a Team: Inside Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's Kick-Ass Romance

Related : 5 Things to Know About the NBA Bubble

Roughly a year-and-a-half ago, three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird best encapsulated how we were all feeling.

Most of the nation was coming off four weeks of watching the U.S. women's national soccer team power through the competition at the World Cup in France, making a pretty powerful statement about their right to earn at least as much as the men's squad. We'd seen them return home to the States, full of well-earned swagger, and cheered as they celebrated, unapologetically, with magnums of champagne and all the ticker tape in New York City.

"I was PROUD," Bird summed up in a 2019 essay for The Players' Tribune. "I was pretending to know about soccer. I was a little overwhelmed. I was pretty damn American. And I was in love with Megan Rapinoe."

Hard same. Bird's heartwarmingly genuine op-ed wasn't our first glimpse at the inner workings of one of sports' reigning power couples. But it was, perhaps, the best.