Celebrate This Father's Day With Hollywood's First-Time Dads

For some celebrities, this Father's Day weekend is especially sweet.

All around the world, we're celebrating or remembering dads, as well as seeing parents cherish their own kids, including the stars who are celebrating their first Father's Day as a parent.

This past year saw plenty of our favorites welcome their first child into the world and we know they are enjoying this milestone.

Actors like Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki, Succession's Kieran Culkin and Harry Potter's Rupert Grint are among those first-time dads who we're sure are calling being a dad their new favorite role.

Oscar-winner Quentin Tarantino, Olympian Usain Bolt and CNN's Anderson Cooper are also among the celebrities calling themselves new parents this year.