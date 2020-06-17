WELCOME!

Kristen Wiig and Fiancé Avi Rothman Welcome Twins Via Surrogate

Kristen Wiig and her husband-to-be are officially parents to twins! The actress hinted about her status as a mom while hosting SNL in May.
Kristen Wiig, Avi RothmanJared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kristen Wiig is a mom... to twins! 

E! News has learned that the Bridesmaids star and fiancé Avi Rothman welcomed twins via surrogate earlier this year. 

Back in May, Kristen, 46, hinted about her status as a mom while hosting Saturday Night Live.

In a Mother's Day-themed sketch, the comedienne thanked her own mom and shared, "I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself."

Several months prior in Aug. 2019, news broke that Wiig had accepted a proposal from Rothman. She and the actor first sparked romance rumors in 2016 while vacationing in Hawaii, but have kept most details of their relationship under wraps. 

Prior to finding her happily ever after, Kristen was married to actor Hayes Hargrove for four years up until 2009. She then struck up a year-long romance with Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti in 2012. 

Congratulations to Kristen and Avi!

Us Weekly was first to report the news. 

