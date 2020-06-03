WELCOME!

Amazon Fashion Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far

With Prime Day postponed, Amazon is offering shoppers another bargain blowout with it's Big Style Sale event.
By Katherine Riley Jun 03, 2020 12:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Amazon Summer SaleAmazon

In case you didn't hear, the shopping Super Bowl known as Amazon Prime Day has reportedly been postponed to September this year. But Amazon is making up for it with another retail event to tide us over: The Big Style Sale.

As our readers know, we love to discover amazing Amazon fashion find. From workout leggings with pockets to swing tank tops in 25 colors and prints to the ultimate T-shirt dress, we love sharing our affordable style sightings with fellow frugal fashionistas!

Here's everything we know about the Amazon Fashion Summer Sale so far:

When is the Amazon Fashion Summer Sale?
Amazon's The Big Style Sale starts June 22, CNBC reports, and could run between 7 and 10 days.

Found: This Tie-Dye Lounge Set Is Only $23—and Is in Stock

Can anyone shop the Amazon Fashion Summer Sale?
It hasn't been announced yet whether the sale will be open to all or just Amazon Prime members. (Psst...try Prime for free!)

What will be on sale during the Amazon Fashion Summer Sale?
"The Big Style Sale will include seasonally-relevant deals from both established and smaller fashion brands," an Amazon spokesperson tells E! News. "We are delighted to help brands connect with our vast global customer base for this event."

Keep checking this space for updates! In the meantime, shop some of our recent Amazon Fashion finds below:

Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal

The Adilette slide has a pillow-soft footbed, is super lightweight and has 2,100 5-Star Amazon reviews. Buy a pair in basic black, or splash out with a brighter color or print.

$35
$25
Amazon

Tempt Me One-Piece Swimsuit

Available in a whopping 41 colors and prints, this one-piece ranges in price from $17 to $31. It has a hook closure in the back and a padded push-up bust. Its ruched torso is designed to camouflage any lumps and bumps and its bottom is full coverage. So far, it has 3,257 5-star reviews!

$28
Amazon

SweatyRocks Drawstring Waist Active Pant

These oh-so-comfy joggers come in a 36 different colors and prints and start at just $16 depending on the style. They come in sizes XS to XXL and have 1,400 five-star reviews. We own them in several styles now.

$18
Amazon

Alyssa Double Compartment Crossbody Bag

This versatile bag will hold all of your essentials while you look effortlessly stylish. It's available in 20+ colors and made of faux leather. Did we mention is has 1,079 5-star reviews on Amazon?

$24
Amazon

