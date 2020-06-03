Amazon Fashion Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you didn't hear, the shopping Super Bowl known as Amazon Prime Day has reportedly been postponed to September this year. But Amazon is making up for it with another retail event to tide us over: The Big Style Sale.

As our readers know, we love to discover amazing Amazon fashion find. From workout leggings with pockets to swing tank tops in 25 colors and prints to the ultimate T-shirt dress, we love sharing our affordable style sightings with fellow frugal fashionistas!

Here's everything we know about the Amazon Fashion Summer Sale so far:

When is the Amazon Fashion Summer Sale?

Amazon's The Big Style Sale starts June 22, CNBC reports, and could run between 7 and 10 days.