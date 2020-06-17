This Is Us' Lonnie Chavis Pens Personal Essay on Being a Young Black Boy in Hollywood

Related : Black Lives Matter Protests That Are Changing The World

At 12 years old, Lonnie Chavis is determined to see America change.

As conversations about race continue to be held across the country in the wake of George Floyd's death, one young actor is sharing his experience as a young Black boy in Hollywood.

In a personal essay for People, the This Is Us star described events both on and off red carpets that not every child has to experience.

"I can recall the time when I realized there are not a lot of people that look like me on these Hollywood sets and asked my mom where all the Black people were. I also remember being invited to events but then being treated very poorly by security or entrance checkers, like I wasn't supposed to be there, until I had a publicist to announce me. I think of going to Hollywood events with other actors and actresses where I was constantly asked if I'm the boy from Black-ish or the boy from Stranger Things," Lonnie wrote. "I guess we all look alike since we are all Black. Can you imagine being confused for any other Black kid just because you all share the same profession? I can."

Lonnie also recalled a moment on set of an unidentified TV show where he became emotional after hearing some lines of a script.