Danny Masterson Arrested and Charged With Raping Three Women

Danny Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced the charges, three counts of rape by force or fear, on Wednesday. According to records obtained by E! News, the That '70s Show star was arrested at 11:30 a.m. and is currently being held in police custody on $3.3 million bail.

The complaint against Masterson states that he allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. Then in April 2003, he allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman. The third incident allegedly occurred sometime between October and December of the same year, when he allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman who he invited to his Hollywood Hills home.

If convicted, Masterson, 44, faces 45 years in state prison.

The District Attorney's Office also announced Wednesday that it declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations.