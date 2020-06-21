Looking Back on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Year of Viral Moments

Related : Camila Cabello on BF Shawn Mendes: "We Collaborate in Life"

Happy one year anniversary to Shawmila!

Can you believe exactly one year ago, on June 21, 2019, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello released their duet "Senorita," kicking off their year of viral moments as a couple?

While they had been close pals for years, even working together on another song, it was clear from the moment fans pressed play on the steamy music video that these two were definitely more than friends.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, Camila admitted the pair had been harboring crushes on each other since 2015, but we're too "stupid" to tell each other about it. "I think we both had a crush there. But we were both, like, I don't know, being babies about it. We're grown now."

Grown and making up for lost time, as the pair have been virtually inseparable since releasing "Señorita," which went on to become the third best-selling single of 2019 worldwide and won the couple multiple awards.

But Shawn and Camila's romance was the true headline-maker, with their PDA parade, steamy on-stage performances and trolling of their haters